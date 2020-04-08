etc.venues 155 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3YD
September 18 & 19, 2024
The apidays London conference themed “APIs for Smarter Platforms and Business Processes” is a must-attend event for IT and business managers seeking to learn about the latest trends and developments in the API industry.
This conference offers attendees valuable insights into how businesses enhance their processes and customer experiences using AI APIs and how they can leverage this technology to drive growth and gain a competitive advantage.
CIOs, CTO, CDOs, SVPs, VPs, Heads of Innovation, Heads of API, API Architects, Developers, Software Engineers, Infrastructure & Cloud Managers, IT Managers, Product Managers, Consultants & Analysts
Learn from the best about Business Models, Design & Documentation, Lifecycle Management, Security & Identity Management, Testing & Monitoring, Banking APIs and Open Banking, Developer Marketing, Digital Transformation, GraphQL, Microservice Architecture, Mobile & IoT APIs
NORTH AMERICA / EMEA / APAC Amsterdam | Barcelona | Berlin | Dubai | Helsinki | Hong Kong | India | Jakarta | London | Melbourne | New York | Paris | San Francisco | Singapore | Sydney | Zurich
Since 2012, 70+ apidays conferences have been organised in 15 countries to cover Banking & Financial Services | Consulting | Energy | Healthcare & Life Science | IT & Technology | Manufacturing & Automotive | Media | Non-profit & Education | Public Sector | Retail | Transport & Hospitality
In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, APIs have become critical component for companies looking to build smarter platforms and streamline their business processes. The recent AI APIs revolution has further enhanced the potential of APIs in delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business growth across industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and insurance. APIs enable platform models; AI enables augmented intelligence for customer experience. When the API mindset meets the AI revolution, all industries are challenged.
This conference will offer attendees valuable insights into how businesses enhance their processes and customer experiences using AI APIs and how they can leverage this technology to drive growth and gain a competitive advantage. IT managers will learn about best practices in API development and implementation and new trends and technologies shaping APIs’ future. Business managers will learn about the strategic advantages of adopting AI APIs in their operations and how to build smarter platforms that deliver better customer experiences.
Attending apidays London conference will equip IT and business managers with the knowledge and skills to implement AI APIs in their organizations successfully. With the ability to deliver better customer experiences and streamline business processes, AI APIs have become an indispensable tool for companies seeking to stay ahead of the curve in today’s competitive business environment.
Modernising Technology Programme Manager
UK Cabinet Office - Central Digital and Data Office
Executive Director - Principal API Architect - JPMorgan Payments
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Regional Head of Digital Channels, Platforms and Data Analytics
Standard Chartered Bank
OAI Ambassador @ OpenAPI Initiative
API Strategist and Content Creator at Getting APIs to Work
Designer & Green Design Lab Lead
Microsoft | Director & Organiser of ClimateAction.tech
PhD Candidate | La Rochelle University
Consultant in Sustainable IT | Square Management
Open API Initiative
FINSBURY 1
API Security
FINSBURY 2
Workshops
COMMERCIAL 1
Workshops
COMMERCIAL 2
Workshops
COMMERCIAL 3
10:00 am
The State of OpenAPI
Erik Wilde OAI Ambassador @ OpenAPI Initiative - API Strategist and Content Creator at Getting APIs to Work
10:25 am
The Arrazo Specification
Frank Kilcommins Principal API Technical Evangelist - SmartBear
10:50 am
API Governance Without Tears
Lorna Mitchell VP of Developer Experience - Redocly
11:15 am
Open Standards for Getting your APIs into the Geospatial Ecosystem
Dr. Gobe Hobona, PhD MRICS Director of Product Management, Standards - Open Geospatial Consortium
10:00 am
Putting AI into API Security
Corey Ball Author and Sr. Manager Pentest - Moss Adams
10:50 am
An API Testing Blueprint: Because Unit Tests Just Aren't Enough
Maria Teresa Pereira Threat Hunter - Siemens Energy
10:00 am
AI and APIs: Top 5 convergence use cases to implement now
Ricky Moorhouse Cloud Architect, API Connect - IBM
Aaron Lieber Program Director, Product Management, API Connect - IBM
10:50 am
Postman Workshop
2:00 pm
Automate your APIOps with Treblle
Vedran Cindrić Founder & CEO - Treblle
10:50 am
Boomi Workshop
|
10:00 am
Hands-on Apache APISIX
Nicolas Fränkel Head of Developer Experience - API7.ai
Navendu Pottekkat Developer Advocate - API7.ai
10:50 am
F5 Workshop
Open API Initiative
FINSBURY 1
|
API Security
FINSBURY 2
|
Workshops
COMMERCIAL 1
|
Workshops
COMMERCIAL 2
|
API Economy Summit
COMMERCIAL 3
12:00 pm
Gravitee Workshop
12:00 pm
HASURA Workshop
12:00 pm
Solo.io Workshop
API Design
FINSBURY 1
|
API Security
FINSBURY 2
|
The New API Stack
COMMERCIAL 1
|
Workshops
COMMERCIAL 2
|
API Economy Summit
COMMERCIAL 3
1:50 pm
Best Practices for REST APIs
Umer Hussain Mir Technical Lead & Delivery Architect - Shell
2:15 pm
The REST API Myth
Sergey Konstantinov Staff Software Engineer, Group Tech Lead - Bolt Technology (Estonia)
2:40 pm
Unlocking the Human Element in API Design
Robbin Singh Gandhi Global Technical Service Engineer - PayPal
3:05 pm
Leveraging Domain-Driven Design (DDD) to Design Robust APIs
Tasnym Souissi Senior IT Architect - BCG
1:50 pm
GSMA Open Gateway
Henry Calvert Head of Network - GSMA
2:15 pm
Unlocking the Authentication Power of the Mobile Network with APIs
Glyn Povah Global Product Director Digital Identity APIs - Telefonica
1:50 pm
Build and Manage GraphQL APIs End-to-End
Roy Derks Developer Experience & DevRel - IBM API Connect - IBM
Tom Van Oppens Senior Integration Technical Specialist - IBM
2:40 pm
Quant Network Workshop
AsyncAPI
FINSBURY 1
|
GreenIO Tooling
FINSBURY 2
|
The New API Stack
COMMERCIAL 1
|
Workshops
COMMERCIAL 2
|
API Economy Summit
COMMERCIAL 3
3:50 pm
"AI Monitoring Mastery: Optimise Performance, Ensure Compliance and Cut Costs with New Relic Hands-on Workshop"
Mehreen Tahir Software Engineer - New Relic
3:50 pm
Unlocking Business Agility with No-Code API Ecosystems
John Power CEO - Ostia
Leo Cullen Head of Business Development - Ostia
4:40 pm
Orkes Workshop
API Driven Transformation
FINSBURY 2
|
API Product Lifecycle
FINSBURY 1
|
API Management and AI
COMMERCIAL 1
|
API Architecture
COMMERCIAL 2
|
11:10 am
Facing the New Banking Paradigm: Data, Ecosystems and Customers
Carmela Gómez Castelao Global Head of Open Banking - BBVA
11:35 am
Crossroads of API Maturity
Inderjit "Indy" Kaur API Marketplace Lead Product Owner - Lloyds Banking Group
Nisu Thomas Enterprise Architect - Lloyds Banking Group
Samyu Ayyar Senior Business Architect - Lloyds Banking Group
12:00 pm
TBD
John Phenix Principal Platform Architect - HSBC
12:25 pm
TBD
11:10 am
Getting the Numbers for API-Driven Transformation to Add Up
Claire Barrett Director - APIsFirst and Co-lead of Women In APIs
11:35 am
The API Lifecycle and Developer Experience for Product Managers
Gareth Faull Senior Product Manager - Platform API Gateway & Access - London Stock Exchange Group
12:00 pm
As-a-product: What we can learn from more established industries?
Patrick Brosse Head of API and Data Model Governance - Amadeus
12:25 pm
Establishing a Specification Framework for API Management Federation
Daniel Kocot Head of API Experience and Operations - codecentric AG
11:10 am
How to Govern GenAI produced APIs
Paul Dumas Analyst, Advisor, and Mentor - KAPP
11:35 am
The End of API Reviews: AI-assisted API Linting
Ikenna Nwaiwu APIOps Lead - 10x Banking
12:00 pm
The Impact of AI on APIs: Can AI replace the API Architect?
Saheed Abiola Lasisi Executive Director - Principal API Architect - JPMorgan Payments - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:25 pm
TBD
Jean Burellier Principal Engineer, Platform Team Lead - Sanofi
11:10 am
Mastering API Architecture
James Gough Distinguished Engineer - Morgan Stanley
11:35 am
Unlock Peak Platform Engineering Excellence with API Gateways
Alessandro Vozza Platform Advocate - Solo.io
12:00 pm
Building an Evolutionary API Factory
Woody Rousseau CTO and Co-founder - Sipios (FinTech by Theodo)
12:25 pm
Building and Maintaining API Platform @ Enterprise Scale
Kailash Sahoo Head of Engineering, Economic Crime Prevention Platform - Lloyds Banking Group
Saranya Balaji Technical Product Owner, Cloud API Platform - Lloyds Banking Group
API Driven Transformation
FINSBURY 2
|
API Product Lifecycle
FINSBURY 1
|
API Management and AI
COMMERCIAL 1
|
API Architecture
COMMERCIAL 2
1:50 pm
Enabling Seamless Connectivity and Innovation with API Platforms
Gangadhar Chippada Chief Technologist API Platform & Integration - Deutsche Bank
2:15 pm
Seamlessly Connecting Financial Giants: Partnering through API Integration
Max Sadlowski Senior Solutions Engineer at Wise - CEO at BentoSMB
2:40 pm
Fuel Your Federated API Governance with Platform Engineering
Ludovic Pourrat API Architect & API Catalyst - Lombard Odier Group
3:05 pm
TBD
Nikhil Batheja Director, Global Head of Open Banking - BNY Mellon
1:50 pm
Renovate to Innovate: Fundamentals of Transforming Legacy Architecture
Rashmi Venugopal Senior Software Engineer - Netflix
2:15 pm
Our ongoing journey from REST to GraphQL on Android
Julien Salvi Lead Android Engineer - Aircall
2:40 pm
Mitigating Risk by Leveraging API Integrations
Ignas Sakalauskas Senior Engineering Manager - Checkout.com
1:50 pm
Palm API and the Design the Enterprise Future with Innovation
Lakshmanan Sethu Sankarana rayanan TAM - GenAI/AI, ML & Data Solutions - Google
2:15 pm
API Driven Data Democratization at Scale
Ronald Holt Executive Director, Data Science Ops - Estee Lauder
2:40 pm
Applying Sustainability to AI Governance
Ishmael Burdeau Lead Sustainability Business Architect - Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
1:50 pm
Fostering API Productization in Federated API Architecture
Abhijit Dey Vice President - Product Head API Banking - Axis Bank Ltd
2:15 pm
Notifications API: Transforming data delivery protocol for Booking.com
Kadir Ozgur Engineering Manager - Booking.com
2:40 pm
Event-Driven Architecture: Unleashing Responsiveness
Vijay Nadkarni Solutions Engineer - Confluent
3:05 pm
Bringing the Power of APIs to Event Driven Architecture
Radhouane Jrad Enterprise Integration Architect - QBE
API Driven Transformation
FINSBURY 2
|
API Product Lifecycle
FINSBURY 1
|
API Management and AI
COMMERCIAL 1
|
API Architecture
COMMERCIAL 2
3:55 pm
TBD
4:20 pm
Design API services for your Ecosystem
Loic Dhallenne Group Product Manager - PayFit
4:45 pm
From Chaos to Control: Managing a large API Ecosystem
Wouter Mesker Head Of Engineering - Wholesale Digital - HSBC
3:55 pm
TBD
4:20 pm
Data Contracts - The API for Data
Andrew Jones Principal Engineer - GoCardless
4:45 pm
TBD
Dr. Ravinder Singh Zandu Modernising Technology Programme Manager - UK Cabinet Office - Central Digital and Data Office
5:10 pm
Curiosity and the Cat API - 100k Users and Up
Aden Forshaw CTO / Founder - ThatAPICompany
3:55 pm
TBD
Aysara Yusupova Regional Head of Digital Channels, Platforms and Data Analytics - Standard Chartered Bank
4:20 pm
How Non Coding Activity Drives Hard Engineering Metrics
Alex Harris Founder and CEO - Adadot
4:45 pm
Click, Implement: The Secret to Developer Satisfaction is Interaction
Anthony Lio Founding Design Engineer - Scalar
3:55 pm
TBD
Paul Williamson VP Architecture and Solutions, Digital Customers and Markets - BP
4:20 pm
How to Evolve People, Process and Technology, so they can Better Deliver APIs and Microservices
Robert Prince Principal Engineer in Strategy and Architecture - Just Eat Takeaway
4:45 pm
Unlocking the Future: Navigating Success with an API-led Roadmap
Aftab Ahmad System Integration Expert
