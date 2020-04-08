11:10 am Facing the New Banking Paradigm: Data, Ecosystems and Customers Carmela Gómez Castelao Global Head of Open Banking - BBVA × 11:10 am Facing the New Banking Paradigm: Data, Ecosystems and Customers From our bank experience, How and why banks need to adapt their mindset and systems to fit in the new model brought up by Open Banking, Finance and Data and why the customer is at the center of it all. Carmela Gómez Castelao Global Head of Open Banking - BBVA 11:35 am Crossroads of API Maturity Inderjit "Indy" Kaur API Marketplace Lead Product Owner - Lloyds Banking Group Nisu Thomas Enterprise Architect - Lloyds Banking Group Samyu Ayyar Senior Business Architect - Lloyds Banking Group × 11:35 am Crossroads of API Maturity As APIs grow exponentially within organisations, the time has come to meet the crossroads of API maturity and the decisions we take today that could force the paths ahead to become narrower and hard to navigate. Inderjit "Indy" Kaur API Marketplace Lead Product Owner - Lloyds Banking Group Nisu Thomas Enterprise Architect - Lloyds Banking Group Samyu Ayyar Senior Business Architect - Lloyds Banking Group 12:00 pm TBD John Phenix Principal Platform Architect - HSBC × 12:00 pm TBD John Phenix Principal Platform Architect - HSBC 12:25 pm TBD × 12:25 pm TBD

11:10 am Getting the Numbers for API-Driven Transformation to Add Up Claire Barrett Director - APIsFirst and Co-lead of Women In APIs × 11:10 am Getting the Numbers for API-Driven Transformation to Add Up APIs have been around long enough. And won't be going anywhere quickly. APIs are becoming an ever-more significant part of large organisations' digital footprint. Underpinning wider digital transformation.



Whether to simplify the tech landscape; speed up innovation with API reuse; or launch new APIs as digital products to grow revenue streams and third party partnerships. The opportunities are endless.



However, the ways to quantify the investment required, let alone clearly show where the benefit will be realised, can seem harder than it looks. Particularly in heavily regulated industries such as financial services or healthcare. Claire Barrett Director - APIsFirst and Co-lead of Women In APIs 11:35 am The API Lifecycle and Developer Experience for Product Managers Gareth Faull Senior Product Manager - Platform API Gateway & Access - London Stock Exchange Group × 11:35 am The API Lifecycle and Developer Experience for Product Managers Product and APIs from the perspective of a Product Manager in the financial market sector.



What are my experiences of being a Product Manager in an API world – specifically around financial market content APIs? What tools are there for API Product Managers?



How can we better address the wants and needs of our API customers and what does success look like? Gareth Faull Senior Product Manager - Platform API Gateway & Access - London Stock Exchange Group 12:00 pm As-a-product: What we can learn from more established industries? Patrick Brosse Head of API and Data Model Governance - Amadeus × 12:00 pm As-a-product: What we can learn from more established industries? I'll read an article for you , "Data as Product what we can learn from more established industries" ... I suggest to compare and apply the same approach for API-as-a-product ? New API business is to industrialized API as any manufactured product ... Patrick Brosse Head of API and Data Model Governance - Amadeus 12:25 pm Establishing a Specification Framework for API Management Federation Daniel Kocot Head of API Experience and Operations - codecentric AG × 12:25 pm Establishing a Specification Framework for API Management Federation Welcome to a journey through the cutting-edge realm of API Management Federation, a transformative approach reshaping how organisations manage and integrate Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) across diverse platforms.



In this talk, we will explore the innovative concept of a decentralised, federated system for API management, and the critical role of establishing a comprehensive specification framework to support this model.



As we delve into the world of API Management Federation, you will discover how this paradigm shift moves away from traditional, centralised API management methods towards a more dynamic, agile, and scalable approach.



The talk will highlight the importance of a standardised specification framework that guides API discovery, registration, policy enforcement, and security across different environments. Daniel Kocot Head of API Experience and Operations - codecentric AG

11:10 am How to Govern GenAI produced APIs Paul Dumas Analyst, Advisor, and Mentor - KAPP × 11:10 am How to Govern GenAI produced APIs GenAI will be, well, generating APIs. We are entering the era where software creates software. It will develop APIs faster than humans are capable of. Humans cannot compete with this compute power.



How do we marshal this power, govern what it produces, and leverage it to support our business objectives and strategies? We will become more dependent on the capabilities we have as humas that elude machines.



This talk provides insight to software leaders about the challenges of leading and managing this new software development power. The key lies in skills that are unique to humans: foresight, intuition, and agility. Paul Dumas Analyst, Advisor, and Mentor - KAPP 11:35 am The End of API Reviews: AI-assisted API Linting Ikenna Nwaiwu APIOps Lead - 10x Banking × 11:35 am The End of API Reviews: AI-assisted API Linting The popularity of API specifications, such as OpenAPI, coupled with the rise of the design-first approach to API development, has led to an increase in teams practicing API design reviews.



Initially, teams started with fully manual reviews but have progressively transitioned to using API linting tools, significantly streamlining the process.



However, teams often encounter limitations with traditional linting tools, as not every rule outlined in API style guides can be fully automated, necessitating some degree of manual reviews.



This raises an intriguing question: Can Large Language Models (LLMs) bridge this gap, further diminishing the reliance on manual reviews?



This talk dives into practical tips on utilizing AI-powered API linting to enhance the automation of your review processes and achieve substantial efficiency gains. Ikenna Nwaiwu APIOps Lead - 10x Banking 12:00 pm The Impact of AI on APIs: Can AI replace the API Architect? Saheed Abiola Lasisi Executive Director - Principal API Architect - JPMorgan Payments - JP Morgan Chase & Co. × 12:00 pm The Impact of AI on APIs: Can AI replace the API Architect? In today's evolving technological landscape, APIs are at the forefront, driving smarter platforms and optimising business processes. The intersection of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with APIs presents a thought-provoking perspective on the future of API architecture.



This talk will delve into the transformative role of AI in crafting APIs that power intelligent platforms and enhance business operations.



As we explore the capabilities of AI-driven tools tailored for advanced API development, we are confronted with a pressing question: Can AI replace the human touch inherent in API architecture?



Dive into this discourse as we bridge AI capabilities with the requirements of next-generation platforms and business processes. We'll unpack both the benefits and limitations of AI throughout the API lifecycle, and discern the evolving role of API architects and how they can best leverage AI to advance their craft. Saheed Abiola Lasisi Executive Director - Principal API Architect - JPMorgan Payments - JP Morgan Chase & Co. 12:25 pm TBD Jean Burellier Principal Engineer, Platform Team Lead - Sanofi × 12:25 pm TBD Jean Burellier Principal Engineer, Platform Team Lead - Sanofi