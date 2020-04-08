Apidays logo 2024 version
APIs for Smarter Platforms and Business Processes

etc.venues 155 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3YD

September 18 & 19, 2024

1,300+
participants

1,000+
companies

50+
sessions

50+
speakers

Apidays London is powered with the help of

Open Banking Excellence

Choose your conference experience

In-Person

  • Keynotes, sessions & workshops
  • Online exhibition hall and immersive experiences
  • Access all the content from anywhere in the world
  • Peer networking & 1:1 meetings with API experts
  • Complimentary happy hour cocktail
  • Networking breakfast & lunch with the community
  • Meet our partners in the Partner’s Village
  • Official apidays certificate of participation

Virtual

  •  Keynotes, sessions & workshops
  • Online exhibition hall and immersive experiences
  • Access all the content from anywhere in the world

Already 500+ Participants from

WHAT IS APIDAYS?

The apidays London conference themed “APIs for Smarter Platforms and Business Processes” is a must-attend event for IT and business managers seeking to learn about the latest trends and developments in the API industry.

This conference offers attendees valuable insights into how businesses enhance their processes and customer experiences using AI APIs and how they can leverage this technology to drive growth and gain a competitive advantage.

100,000+ attendees

CIOs, CTO, CDOs, SVPs, VPs, Heads of Innovation, Heads of API, API Architects, Developers, Software Engineers, Infrastructure & Cloud Managers, IT Managers, Product Managers, Consultants & Analysts

5,000+ speakers

Learn from the best about Business Models, Design & Documentation, Lifecycle Management, Security & Identity Management, Testing & Monitoring, Banking APIs and Open Banking, Developer Marketing, Digital Transformation, GraphQL, Microservice Architecture, Mobile & IoT APIs

A global community

NORTH AMERICA / EMEA / APAC Amsterdam | Barcelona | Berlin | Dubai | Helsinki | Hong Kong | India | Jakarta | London | Melbourne | New York | Paris | San Francisco | Singapore | Sydney | Zurich

70+ events

Since 2012, 70+ apidays conferences have been organised in 15 countries to cover Banking & Financial Services | Consulting | Energy | Healthcare & Life Science | IT & Technology | Manufacturing & Automotive | Media | Non-profit & Education | Public Sector | Retail | Transport & Hospitality

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, APIs have become critical component for companies looking to build smarter platforms and streamline their business processes. The recent AI APIs revolution has further enhanced the potential of APIs in delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business growth across industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and insurance. APIs enable platform models; AI enables augmented intelligence for customer experience. When the API mindset meets the AI revolution, all industries are challenged.

This conference will offer attendees valuable insights into how businesses enhance their processes and customer experiences using AI APIs and how they can leverage this technology to drive growth and gain a competitive advantage. IT managers will learn about best practices in API development and implementation and new trends and technologies shaping APIs’ future. Business managers will learn about the strategic advantages of adopting AI APIs in their operations and how to build smarter platforms that deliver better customer experiences.

Attending apidays London conference will equip IT and business managers with the knowledge and skills to implement AI APIs in their organizations successfully. With the ability to deliver better customer experiences and streamline business processes, AI APIs have become an indispensable tool for companies seeking to stay ahead of the curve in today’s competitive business environment.

2023 Talks & Presentation Slides

Previous
Next
2024 SPEAKER LINEUP

Dr. Ravinder Singh Zandu

Modernising Technology Programme Manager
UK Cabinet Office - Central Digital and Data Office

Saheed Abiola Lasisi

Executive Director - Principal API Architect - JPMorgan Payments
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Inderjit "Indy" Kaur

API Marketplace Lead Product Owner
Lloyds Banking Group

Gareth Faull

Senior Product Manager - Platform API Gateway & Access
London Stock Exchange Group

Umer Hussain Mir

Technical Lead & Delivery Architect
Shell

Nisu Thomas

Enterprise Architect
Lloyds Banking Group

Ronald Holt

Executive Director, Data Science Ops
Estee Lauder

Aysara Yusupova

Regional Head of Digital Channels, Platforms and Data Analytics
Standard Chartered Bank

Max Sadlowski

Senior Solutions Engineer at Wise
CEO at BentoSMB

John Phenix

Principal Platform Architect
HSBC

Samyu Ayyar

Senior Business Architect
Lloyds Banking Group

Radhouane Jrad

Enterprise Integration Architect
QBE

Ikenna Nwaiwu

APIOps Lead
10x Banking

Gangadhar Chippada

Chief Technologist API Platform & Integration
Deutsche Bank

Carmela Gómez Castelao

Global Head of Open Banking
BBVA

Ignas Sakalauskas

Senior Engineering Manager
Checkout.com

Robert Prince

Principal Engineer in Strategy and Architecture
Just Eat Takeaway

Maria Teresa Pereira

Threat Hunter
Siemens Energy

Andrew Jones

Principal Engineer
GoCardless

Lorna Mitchell

VP of Developer Experience
Redocly

Gregor Hohpe

Author of Platform Strategy and Co-Author of Enterprise Integration Patterns

Robbin Singh Gandhi

Global Technical Service Engineer
PayPal

Sandra Sydow

President
Planet On Stage

Patrick Brosse

Head of API and Data Model Governance
Amadeus

Ludovic Pourrat

API Architect & API Catalyst
Lombard Odier Group

Glyn Povah

Global Product Director Digital Identity APIs
Telefonica

Saranya Balaji

Technical Product Owner, Cloud API Platform
Lloyds Banking Group

Henry Calvert

Head of Network
GSMA

Andrew Humphreys

Senior Director Analyst, APIs and Integration
Gartner

Rashmi Venugopal

Senior Software Engineer
Netflix

Wouter Mesker

Head Of Engineering - Wholesale Digital
HSBC

Irina Kamalova

Founder of Women Coding Community
Senior Software Engineer at Revolut

Paul Williamson

VP Architecture and Solutions, Digital Customers and Markets
BP

Kailash Sahoo

Head of Engineering, Economic Crime Prevention Platform
Lloyds Banking Group

Rajani Rao

Founder of Women Coding Community
Principal Technologist at AVEVA

Daniel Kocot

Head of API Experience and Operations
codecentric AG

Lakshmanan Sethu Sankarana rayanan

TAM - GenAI/AI, ML & Data Solutions
Google

Aden Forshaw

CTO / Founder
ThatAPICompany

Claire Barrett

Director
APIsFirst and Co-lead of Women In APIs

Kadir Ozgur

Engineering Manager
Booking.com

Vijay Nadkarni

Solutions Engineer
Confluent

Alessandro Vozza

Platform Advocate
Solo.io

Julien Salvi

Lead Android Engineer
Aircall

Woody Rousseau

CTO and Co-founder
Sipios (FinTech by Theodo)

Aftab Ahmad

System Integration Expert

Alex Harris

Founder and CEO
Adadot

Sergey Konstantinov

Staff Software Engineer, Group Tech Lead
Bolt Technology (Estonia)

Dr. Gobe Hobona, PhD MRICS

Director of Product Management, Standards
Open Geospatial Consortium

Loic Dhallenne

Group Product Manager
PayFit

Paul Dumas

Analyst, Advisor, and Mentor
KAPP

Tereze Gaile

Strategic Client Architect
Salesforce

Jean Burellier

Principal Engineer, Platform Team Lead
Sanofi

Corey Ball

Author and Sr. Manager Pentest
Moss Adams

Gaël Duez

Founder
Green IO

James Gough

Distinguished Engineer
Morgan Stanley

Abhijit Dey

Vice President - Product Head API Banking
Axis Bank Ltd

Erik Wilde

OAI Ambassador @ OpenAPI Initiative
API Strategist and Content Creator at Getting APIs to Work

Tasnym Souissi

Senior IT Architect
BCG

Ishmael Burdeau

Lead Sustainability Business Architect
Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

Nikhil Batheja

Director, Global Head of Open Banking
BNY Mellon

Arun Singhal

Senior Software Engineer
Linkedin

Anthony Lio

Founding Design Engineer
Scalar

Mehdi Medjaoui

Founder and Chairman of Apidays Conferences, Author of Continuous API Management

Sandra Pallier

Designer & Green Design Lab Lead
Microsoft | Director & Organiser of ClimateAction.tech

Thorsten Jonas

Founder
The Sustainable UX Network

Alexander Dawson

Sustainability Group Co-Chair
W3C

James Martin

Head of Content and Sustainability Communications
Scaleway

Chris Adams

Executive Director
Green Web Foundation

Aiste Rugeviciute

PhD Candidate | La Rochelle University
Consultant in Sustainable IT | Square Management

Mark Butcher

Director
Posetiv

Ben Schwarz

Volunteer Secretary
GreeningofStreaming

Mac Mahalingam

Sr. Partner Solution Architect, GSI Partners
AWS

Alex Barnett

Head of DevRel & Community
Postman

Mark Boyd

Director
Platformable

Frank Kilcommins

Principal API Technical Evangelist
SmartBear

Rashmi Kaushik

Director, Product Management, Integration Portfolio
IBM

John Power

CEO
Ostia

Leo Cullen

Head of Business Development
Ostia

Matt Roberts

Distinguished Engineer and CTO, IBM Integration
IBM

Matthias Biehl

Digital Evangelist, API & Ecosystem Strategist
IBM

Julie Dennis

CTO, Architecture & Direction
Cambridge University Press & Assessment

Vedran Cindrić

Founder & CEO
Treblle

Liad Bokovsky

VP, Pre Sales Consulting
Axway

Tom Akehurst

CTO and Co-Founder
WireMock

Sudeep Goswami

CEO
Traefik Labs

Karanvir Attwal

Senior Solutions Engineer
Akamai

Aaron Lieber

Program Director, Product Management, API Connect
IBM

Fiona Leibundgut

Digital Sustainability Advisor
SparkIT Consulting

Ricky Moorhouse

Cloud Architect, API Connect
IBM

Roy Derks

Developer Experience & DevRel - IBM API Connect
IBM

Tom Van Oppens

Senior Integration Technical Specialist
IBM

Nicolas Fränkel

Head of Developer Experience
API7.ai

Andri Johnston

Digital Sustainability Lead
Cambridge University Press & Assessment

Navendu Pottekkat

Developer Advocate
API7.ai

Mehreen Tahir

Software Engineer
New Relic

Philip Treleaven

Professor
University College London

Tatiana Collins

CEO
Ingenie

Amael Parreaux-Ey

CEO
Resilio

Claire Thornewill

Manager Digital Strategy & Sustainability
Neoverv

APPLY TO BE A SPEAKER

SCHEDULE DETAILS Explore the 2024 Agenda

9:00 am

Welcome Breakfast / Doors Opening

9:20 am

Welcome Breakfast Panel Discussion: The API State of the Market Report 2024 Edition

FINSBURY 1

Open API Initiative

FINSBURY 1

API Security

FINSBURY 2

Workshops

COMMERCIAL 1

Workshops

COMMERCIAL 2

Workshops

COMMERCIAL 3
10:00 am

The State of OpenAPI

Erik Wilde OAI Ambassador @ OpenAPI Initiative - API Strategist and Content Creator at Getting APIs to Work
10:25 am

The Arrazo Specification

Frank Kilcommins Principal API Technical Evangelist - SmartBear
10:50 am

API Governance Without Tears

Lorna Mitchell VP of Developer Experience - Redocly
11:15 am

Open Standards for Getting your APIs into the Geospatial Ecosystem

Dr. Gobe Hobona, PhD MRICS Director of Product Management, Standards - Open Geospatial Consortium
10:00 am

Putting AI into API Security

Corey Ball Author and Sr. Manager Pentest - Moss Adams
10:50 am

An API Testing Blueprint: Because Unit Tests Just Aren't Enough

Maria Teresa Pereira Threat Hunter - Siemens Energy
10:00 am

AI and APIs: Top 5 convergence use cases to implement now

Ricky Moorhouse Cloud Architect, API Connect - IBM
Aaron Lieber Program Director, Product Management, API Connect - IBM
10:50 am

Postman Workshop

2:00 pm

Automate your APIOps with Treblle

Vedran Cindrić Founder & CEO - Treblle
10:50 am

Boomi Workshop

10:00 am

Hands-on Apache APISIX

Nicolas Fränkel Head of Developer Experience - API7.ai
Navendu Pottekkat Developer Advocate - API7.ai
10:50 am

F5 Workshop

11:40 am

Coffee Break / Networking / Expo

Partners Village

Open API Initiative

FINSBURY 1

API Security

FINSBURY 2

Workshops

COMMERCIAL 1

Workshops

COMMERCIAL 2

API Economy Summit

COMMERCIAL 3
12:00 pm

Gravitee Workshop

12:00 pm

HASURA Workshop

12:00 pm

Solo.io Workshop

12:50 pm

Lunch / API Secure Welcome Coffee / Networking / Expo

Partners Village

API Design

FINSBURY 1

API Security

FINSBURY 2

The New API Stack

COMMERCIAL 1

Workshops

COMMERCIAL 2

API Economy Summit

COMMERCIAL 3
1:50 pm

Best Practices for REST APIs

Umer Hussain Mir Technical Lead & Delivery Architect - Shell
2:15 pm

The REST API Myth

Sergey Konstantinov Staff Software Engineer, Group Tech Lead - Bolt Technology (Estonia)
2:40 pm

Unlocking the Human Element in API Design

Robbin Singh Gandhi Global Technical Service Engineer - PayPal
3:05 pm

Leveraging Domain-Driven Design (DDD) to Design Robust APIs

Tasnym Souissi Senior IT Architect - BCG
1:50 pm

GSMA Open Gateway

Henry Calvert Head of Network - GSMA
2:15 pm

Unlocking the Authentication Power of the Mobile Network with APIs

Glyn Povah Global Product Director Digital Identity APIs - Telefonica
1:50 pm

Build and Manage GraphQL APIs End-to-End

Roy Derks Developer Experience & DevRel - IBM API Connect - IBM
Tom Van Oppens Senior Integration Technical Specialist - IBM
2:40 pm

Quant Network Workshop

3:40 pm

Coffee Break / Networking / Expo

Partners Village

AsyncAPI

FINSBURY 1

GreenIO Tooling

FINSBURY 2

The New API Stack

COMMERCIAL 1

Workshops

COMMERCIAL 2

API Economy Summit

COMMERCIAL 3
3:50 pm

"AI Monitoring Mastery: Optimise Performance, Ensure Compliance and Cut Costs with New Relic Hands-on Workshop"

Mehreen Tahir Software Engineer - New Relic
3:50 pm

Unlocking Business Agility with No-Code API Ecosystems

John Power CEO - Ostia
Leo Cullen Head of Business Development - Ostia
4:40 pm

Orkes Workshop

5:45 pm

End of Day 1

9:00 am

Welcome Breakfast

9:15 am

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Mehdi Medjaoui Founder and Chairman of Apidays Conferences, Author of Continuous API Management
9:30 am

Keynote

10:00 am

Keynote: Architecture as Code

Gregor Hohpe Author of Platform Strategy and Co-Author of Enterprise Integration Patterns
10:25 am

Keynote

10:50 am

Coffee Break / Networking / Expo

Partners Village

API Driven Transformation

FINSBURY 2

API Product Lifecycle

FINSBURY 1

API Management and AI

COMMERCIAL 1

API Architecture

COMMERCIAL 2
11:10 am

Facing the New Banking Paradigm: Data, Ecosystems and Customers

Carmela Gómez Castelao Global Head of Open Banking - BBVA
11:35 am

Crossroads of API Maturity

Inderjit "Indy" Kaur API Marketplace Lead Product Owner - Lloyds Banking Group
Nisu Thomas Enterprise Architect - Lloyds Banking Group
Samyu Ayyar Senior Business Architect - Lloyds Banking Group
12:00 pm

TBD

John Phenix Principal Platform Architect - HSBC
12:25 pm

TBD

11:10 am

Getting the Numbers for API-Driven Transformation to Add Up

Claire Barrett Director - APIsFirst and Co-lead of Women In APIs
11:35 am

The API Lifecycle and Developer Experience for Product Managers

Gareth Faull Senior Product Manager - Platform API Gateway & Access - London Stock Exchange Group
12:00 pm

As-a-product: What we can learn from more established industries?

Patrick Brosse Head of API and Data Model Governance - Amadeus
12:25 pm

Establishing a Specification Framework for API Management Federation

Daniel Kocot Head of API Experience and Operations - codecentric AG
11:10 am

How to Govern GenAI produced APIs

Paul Dumas Analyst, Advisor, and Mentor - KAPP
11:35 am

The End of API Reviews: AI-assisted API Linting

Ikenna Nwaiwu APIOps Lead - 10x Banking
12:00 pm

The Impact of AI on APIs: Can AI replace the API Architect?

Saheed Abiola Lasisi Executive Director - Principal API Architect - JPMorgan Payments - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:25 pm

TBD

Jean Burellier Principal Engineer, Platform Team Lead - Sanofi
11:10 am

Mastering API Architecture

James Gough Distinguished Engineer - Morgan Stanley
11:35 am

Unlock Peak Platform Engineering Excellence with API Gateways

Alessandro Vozza Platform Advocate - Solo.io
12:00 pm

Building an Evolutionary API Factory

Woody Rousseau CTO and Co-founder - Sipios (FinTech by Theodo)
12:25 pm

Building and Maintaining API Platform @ Enterprise Scale

Kailash Sahoo Head of Engineering, Economic Crime Prevention Platform - Lloyds Banking Group
Saranya Balaji Technical Product Owner, Cloud API Platform - Lloyds Banking Group
12:50 pm

Lunch Break / Networking / Expo

Partners Village

API Driven Transformation

FINSBURY 2

API Product Lifecycle

FINSBURY 1

API Management and AI

COMMERCIAL 1

API Architecture

COMMERCIAL 2
1:50 pm

Enabling Seamless Connectivity and Innovation with API Platforms

Gangadhar Chippada Chief Technologist API Platform & Integration - Deutsche Bank
2:15 pm

Seamlessly Connecting Financial Giants: Partnering through API Integration

Max Sadlowski Senior Solutions Engineer at Wise - CEO at BentoSMB
2:40 pm

Fuel Your Federated API Governance with Platform Engineering

Ludovic Pourrat API Architect & API Catalyst - Lombard Odier Group
3:05 pm

TBD

Nikhil Batheja Director, Global Head of Open Banking - BNY Mellon
1:50 pm

Renovate to Innovate: Fundamentals of Transforming Legacy Architecture

Rashmi Venugopal Senior Software Engineer - Netflix
2:15 pm

Our ongoing journey from REST to GraphQL on Android

Julien Salvi Lead Android Engineer - Aircall
2:40 pm

Mitigating Risk by Leveraging API Integrations

Ignas Sakalauskas Senior Engineering Manager - Checkout.com
1:50 pm

Palm API and the Design the Enterprise Future with Innovation

Lakshmanan Sethu Sankarana rayanan TAM - GenAI/AI, ML & Data Solutions - Google
2:15 pm

API Driven Data Democratization at Scale

Ronald Holt Executive Director, Data Science Ops - Estee Lauder
2:40 pm

Applying Sustainability to AI Governance

Ishmael Burdeau Lead Sustainability Business Architect - Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
1:50 pm

Fostering API Productization in Federated API Architecture

Abhijit Dey Vice President - Product Head API Banking - Axis Bank Ltd
2:15 pm

Notifications API: Transforming data delivery protocol for Booking.com

Kadir Ozgur Engineering Manager - Booking.com
2:40 pm

Event-Driven Architecture: Unleashing Responsiveness

Vijay Nadkarni Solutions Engineer - Confluent
3:05 pm

Bringing the Power of APIs to Event Driven Architecture

Radhouane Jrad Enterprise Integration Architect - QBE
3:30 pm

Coffee Break / Networking / Expo

Partners Village

API Driven Transformation

FINSBURY 2

API Product Lifecycle

FINSBURY 1

API Management and AI

COMMERCIAL 1

API Architecture

COMMERCIAL 2
3:55 pm

TBD

4:20 pm

Design API services for your Ecosystem

Loic Dhallenne Group Product Manager - PayFit
4:45 pm

From Chaos to Control: Managing a large API Ecosystem

Wouter Mesker Head Of Engineering - Wholesale Digital - HSBC
3:55 pm

TBD

4:20 pm

Data Contracts - The API for Data

Andrew Jones Principal Engineer - GoCardless
4:45 pm

TBD

Dr. Ravinder Singh Zandu Modernising Technology Programme Manager - UK Cabinet Office - Central Digital and Data Office
5:10 pm

Curiosity and the Cat API - 100k Users and Up

Aden Forshaw CTO / Founder - ThatAPICompany
3:55 pm

TBD

Aysara Yusupova Regional Head of Digital Channels, Platforms and Data Analytics - Standard Chartered Bank
4:20 pm

How Non Coding Activity Drives Hard Engineering Metrics

Alex Harris Founder and CEO - Adadot
4:45 pm

Click, Implement: The Secret to Developer Satisfaction is Interaction

Anthony Lio Founding Design Engineer - Scalar
3:55 pm

TBD

Paul Williamson VP Architecture and Solutions, Digital Customers and Markets - BP
4:20 pm

How to Evolve People, Process and Technology, so they can Better Deliver APIs and Microservices

Robert Prince Principal Engineer in Strategy and Architecture - Just Eat Takeaway
4:45 pm

Unlocking the Future: Navigating Success with an API-led Roadmap

Aftab Ahmad System Integration Expert
5:35 pm

End of Day 2 - Closing Remarks

9:00 am

Welcome Breakfast

9:45 am

Green IO Conference Welcome

10:15 am

Opening Remarks

Gaël Duez Founder - Green IO
10:25 am

Keynote

Chris Adams Executive Director - Green Web Foundation
10:50 am

Coffee Break / Networking / Expo

Partners Village

Low-Carbon Infrastructure

Room 5
12:50 pm

Lunch / Book Signing with Sarah HSU

Partners Village

Designing & Coding in a Sustainable Way

Room 5
3:30 pm

Coffee Break / Networking / Expo

Partners Village

The Challenges Beyond Optimization

Room 5
5:35 pm

Closing Remarks

Gaël Duez Founder - Green IO

2024 SELECTED SPONSORS

PLATINUM SPONSORS
GOLD SPONSORS
SILVER SPONSORS
IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit www.ibm.com.

A lightweight SDK for accelerated REST-based API development, see metadata for every API request with real-time API traffic monitoring, get powerful analytics and API governance features alongside API automated docs, and automated API security audits for every single request. Simplify workflows, and enhance security with support for 18+ languages and frameworks for seamless integration. Empower your teams to build, ship, and maintain APIs faster. https://www.treblle.com

API7.ai is the leading infrastructure company that empowers API Management and Analysis. In 2019, API7.ai donated the fastest and most feature-rich open-source API Gateway (APISIX) to the Apache Software Foundation and supports FinTech, Insurance, Telecoms, and Banks in confidently managing API transactions.
Our website is https://api7.ai

Postman is an API platform used by 25M+ developers for building and using APIs. Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs—faster. https://www.postman.com

One hub for all your APIs to build, discover, and govern. www.rapidapi.com

Gravitee.io is an end-to-end solution for both synchronous and asynchronous API lifecycle management, built on an event-native API Gateway with support for REST, SOAP, Websockets, Webhooks, Kafka, MQTT, and more. Because of its breadth of capabilities and unique support for streaming data, Gravitee enables developers and business users all around the world to build, manage, and secure all their APIs in one place. https://www.gravitee.io

New Relic is an AI-powered all-in-one observability platform that offers a single-source for all your data and insights. We break down the silos between infrastructure, applications, and end users to help businesses that run on New Relic to optimise uptime, boost efficiency, improve the customer experience, accelerate cloud migration—and innovation. https://newrelic.com

Hasura makes data access easy, by instantly composing a GraphQL API that is backed by databases and services so that the developer team (or API consumers) get immediately productive. The nature of GraphQL itself and Hasura’s dynamic approach makes integration and iteration easy. https://hasura.io

Solo.io, the leading application networking company, delivers a Service Mesh and API platform for Kubernetes, Zero-Trust and Microservices. The three components of the Gloo Platform – Gloo Gateway, Gloo Mesh and Gloo Network – enable enterprise companies to rapidly adopt microservice applications, as part of their cloud journey and digital transformation. Solo.io delivers open source solutions, and is a community leader in building the technologies of the future. https://www.solo.io

Ostia’s No-Code SaaS service enables the Design and Deployment of API Implementations. No-Code building blocks enable greater speed and consistency of design and deployment, increased collaboration across internal and external stakeholders and improved interoperability and composability within your API Ecosystem. https://www.ostia.io

Orkes Unified Distributed Application Orchestration Platform. Used by 1000’s of organizations, Conductor runs core business flows. The Orkes Platform built on Conductor by the inventors of Conductor, unifies, simplifies and speeds the creation and execution of distributed business flows by 10X-30X.

WireMock is an API mocking platform that enhances developers productivity by breaking dependencies on 3rd party APIs and internal microservices. By simulating API requests and responses, developers can create an isolated environment and improve their productivity. WireMock delivers OSS as well as a cloud edition. Find out more: https://www.wiremock.io

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems. https://cloud.google.com/apis

An independent tech provider trusted for nearly 25 years, Axway offers Managed File Transfer, B2B Integration, Financial Accounting Hub, and Amplify API Management for seamless integration and success. https://www.axway.com

Traefik Labs helps organizations adopt and scale cloud-native architectures by providing a modern, intuitive, and open platform that reimagines application connectivity and API management, paving the way for seamless operations and enhanced productivity. https://traefik.io

Akamai powers and protects life online. Our massively distributed edge and cloud platform — Akamai Connected Cloud — puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. https://www.akamai.com

DigitalAPICraft is a leading Product and SaaS Company in API and Cloud Engineering space. We help enterprises build their API Ecosystems rapidly and realize their ROIs from their API Programs. https://digitalapicraft.com

Bump.sh is the engineering teams’ central hub for internal APIs and microservices. Always up-to-date API docs, no wild breaking changes, and complete API discoverability. Explore Bump.sh: https://bump.sh

Zuplo is reinventing API management for the multi-cloud era. Deploy unlimited environments to the edge, each in under 20s. Natively powered by OpenAPI – Zuplo is the developer-friendly gateway: fully programmable and fits neatly into your workflow with support for gitops built-in. zuplo.com

Malt is the leading freelance marketplace in Europe. Over 70,000 companies of all sizes find the external talent they need in Malt’s community of more than 600,000 freelancers. https://www.malt.com

APIsec University provides free, high-quality education on all aspects of API Security to over 60k students globally. https://www.apisecuniversity.com

DevITjobs is the first job board built with Software Engineers in mind.
The main goal of the company is to bring more transparency, openness and diversity to the British IT market.
DevITjobs is not only for Developers but for everyone working in the IT industry: Engineers, SAP and System Admins, Product Managers, QAs and UX/UI Designers! https://devitjobs.uk/jobs/all/London

What Happened in the Past Conferences

Check out the photo and video highlights from our past conferences

SECURE YOUR SPOT TODAY

APIdays – World’s leading series of API Conferences

